Galaxy Z Fold 2 price leaked! Bad news for those who wait!

It is now known to everyone that Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the Unpacked event to be held on August 5. Following the appearance of press images of both devices and the Galaxy Note 20 price leak, this time the first detail about the Galaxy Z Fold 2 price came.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 price leaked!

According to the report shared by SamMobile, GSM operators in South Korea began testing Samsung’s new foldable phone last week. It is even stated that necessary agreements have been reached on sales date and prices.

According to reports, the launch date of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in South Korea is set as September 18. The price is stated to be determined as 2,398,000 South Korean Won. When we turn this price, we see that it is around 2005 dollars.

If the price in the report appears in the same way, Samsung will be in front of users in the same price range as Galaxy Fold, the first foldable phone it launched last year. Looking at the overall picture, foldable phone prices will take a few more years to drop.



