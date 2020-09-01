Galaxy Z Fold 2 is officially launched for $ 2,000

This Tuesday (1st), Samsung officially launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2, its new foldable smartphone. Announced during Unpacked 2020 in early August, the device will sell for $ 2,000 in the United States, where pre-orders begin today, with shipments released on September 18.

One of the novelties that draws attention is the increase of the external screen, which went from 4.6 inches on the Galaxy Fold to 6.2 inches on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The internal display also grew, going from 7.3 inches to 7.6 inches and losing the notch of the original Fold. The change came about because the front camera now sits in a small cutout on one side of the screen.

The new display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, QXGA resolution and is made with the same material as the Galaxy Z Flip, the Ultra Thin Glass (UTG).

The front camera has 10 MP and f / 2.2 aperture, while the rear set features three 12 MP sensors, an ultrawide f / 2.2, a wide f / 1.8 with optical image stabilization and a f / 2.4 telephoto.

Biometric authentication can be done by the fingerprint sensor on the side of the device or via facial recognition. The processor is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The 4,500 mAh battery is compatible with 25W fast charging and 11W wireless charging.

In addition to the glass and the reinforced hinge, another feature inherited from the Galaxy Z Flip is the Flex Mode, which allows you to use your phone at different angles so that the content adapts to what is being viewed.



