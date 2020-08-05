Galaxy Z Fold 2 is introduced! Features and price

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 2 with the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series today at the UNPACKED event. Galaxy Z Fold 2 with model number SM-F916 will be available in September. Here are the features and price of Galaxy Z Fold 2!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 features

South Korea-based technology manufacturer Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Note 20 series phones for the first time at the UNPACKED event. Another surprise of the company is the new phone Galaxy Z Fold 2, which can be folded. The company, which first introduced us with its Galaxy Fold phone earlier last year, officially introduced the improved Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Although the first generation Galaxy Fold caused great excitement in its debut, the flaws of the device had lost some of its popularity. Samsung, which started working hard after possible defects, made an assertive promotion with its second generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 model.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 screen

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 used without folding consists of a 6.2 inch AMOLED screen. The main screen comes with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display that supports 2213 x 1689 pixels resolution with Infinity-V technology. The device supports 16 million colors and a 120 Hz refresh rate, but allows it to use at 60 Hz in normal use. In addition, the screen supports 25: 9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 camera

Using the camera module of the Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a 64 Megapixel f / 1.8 main camera. The main camera supports 16 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultra wide angle and 12 Megapixel f / 2.4 telephoto camera. The cameras feature 3x Hybrid Zoom and 30x Digital Zoom.

The device comes with two 10 Megapixel f / 2.2 selfie cameras on the front.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 specifications

Samsung’s new foldable phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor with 5G support with 7 nm technology as well as 12 GB RAM LPDDR5 memory as standard. Storage space of Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been announced as 256 GB.

Supporting Bluetooth 5.1 connection technology, the device has 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac, ax (Wi-Fi 6) wireless connection. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has a Type-C port, while no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

On the battery side, it comes with a 4500 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The device also supports 15W wireless charging. Galaxy Z Fold 2, which has three color options: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green, comes out of the Android 10 and One UI 2.5 system.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 price

The European price of the new foldable phone, which will be available from September 1, will start at an estimated 2000 euro level. Samsung, which has not announced a clear price for Galaxy Z Fold 2 at launch, is expected to announce final prices soon.



