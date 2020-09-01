Galaxy Z Fold 2: Improvements to the modes of Z Flip

Samsung’s third generation of foldable smartphones officially appeared for the first time in the second edition of Unpackd 2020, held in early August. And now finally the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is official. And the presence of the name Z is not by chance, since some of the novelties presented on the South Korean giant’s cell phone come precisely from the model presented in February, even though the Z Fold 2 is the direct successor to the Galaxy Fold, launched last year.

At the presentation of the new phone, held online, Samsung stressed that it heard feedback from its consumers to bring the necessary improvements to its new foldable phone. Research has also shown that the arrival of the generation of folding cell phones has increased the use of more than one application at the same time (34% of Fold users versus 4% of bar cell phone owners), and also increases the use of the device. for entertainment and also as the only productivity device.

In numbers, folding owners consume 71% more content and spend 35% more time on games. In addition, 78% of Galaxy Fold owners think of a single device to perform various activities, and the same percentage believe that large screens are better for entertainment. 79% of consumers prefer to be able to use multiple apps at the same time.

Design, screen and sound

With this return from consumers, the first visible improvement is in the design. The big notch comes out and an Infinity-O screen comes in, with only one hole in the screen (which features most of the phones launched by Samsung this year) which is bigger – 7.6 inches versus 7.3 on the previous model – and also a much larger external display – 6.2 inches versus 4.6 inches. The dimensions were also adjusted (117.9mm x 160.9mm against 128.2mm x 159.2mm) so that the model has more screen with a smaller size, even when folded. The edges are 27% smaller when compared to the Galaxy Fold.

The screen has QXGA Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Display quality. And for the foldable model, Samsung also implements the 120Hz refresh rate, adaptable as in the Galaxy Note 20 line, which promises to optimize battery life.

Another field in which Samsung made adjustments was in sound. High Dynamic Dual speaker arrives, which promise an immersive sound experience with the same quality as Bluetooth sound devices in the speakers.

New engine and Flex Mode

However, the main point that represents the improvement in hardware is the engine system that joins the two parts of the Galaxy Fold 2. It has been enhanced with a magnetic system that eliminates dust and debris from the screen, giving the model more security. It is worth remembering that this was one of the factors that delayed the official arrival of the first generation of foldables.

This new engine allows the Z Fold 2 to use one of the most interesting features of the Galaxy Z Flip, which is the Flex Mode, in which the phone can be used in four different modes. In addition to being open and closed, the cell phone can be used at 75 ° and 115 °, and there was a lot of software work to optimize applications, both from Samsung and from partners like Google and Microsoft, so that this format could be used.

Flex Mode applies from the camera, for photos and videos mainly, to YouTube, Samsung browser, Gallery, Google Duo, Office package and Calendar. Another software job is present in the App Continuity, which allows you to use the same application with the screen open or closed, whether in full or split screen, in three different formats. Three is also the number of applications that can be opened at the same time, this time with a format that can be defined by the user. For this, there are also changes in the interface, with the possibility to choose between three different customizations, for mobile and tablet (420, 480 – standard – and 540 dpi).

Another software job is in App Pair, which allows you to open the same application in two separate windows, and this can be done from the browser, with two different windows, or even in Microsoft applications, being able to drag the information from one to the other . Speaking of dragging, the screen capture mode, the famous print screen, has been improved, allowing individual captures of each of the applications running on the screen. It is also worth noting that the Office suite apps have been optimized for an experience that takes advantage of the big screen, with a design similar to that of computers, which also happens on YouTube.

Processor and cameras

Inside, Samsung uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset on the global market. The processor is a 7 nanometer octa-core. There are two batteries that, together, provide 4500 mAh of autonomy, which have fast charging, wireless and Wireless Power Share. It also brings 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage (UFS 3.1). There is also facial recognition and fingerprint sensor in biometrics.

In the cameras, a big news. Thanks to improvements in the software, it is possible to take selfies with the rear camera using the external screen, or even use it as a preview or guide to photograph people. The camera configuration includes a triple rear, with main lens, ultrawide and telephoto lens of 12MP each. Selfie cameras (front and inner screen) have 10MP f / 2.2.

News arrives here like Pro Mode on video, Auto Frame, which takes advantage of Flex Mode to capture videos with tracking of the recorded object, even in motion. There are also improvements in night mode and the single take, which arrived with the Galaxy S20 line.

Thom Browne Edition

The rumors have been confirmed. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have an exclusive version signed by the luxury brand Thom Browne, which comes with the brand’s visual identity and details such as the engraving on the back, in addition to an exclusive theme also designed by the brand. The model arrives in mid-September in selected markets, and the box brings with it the kit with customized Galaxy Buds Live and Watch Active 3, in addition to other exclusive items.

Technical specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

128.2 x 159.2 x 16.8 mm

7.6 polegadas – 2208×1768 px

6.23-inch Super AMOLED external display with 25: 9 aspect ratio (2260 x 816 pixels)

7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X foldable internal screen, 5: 4 and 120 Hz ratio (2208 x 1768 pixels)

Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset with 5G

Processor: 7 nanometer octa-core

12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

256 GB and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

Selfie cameras with 10 MP, fixed focus and f / 2.2

Three main cameras:

12 MP main sensor with f / 1.8 and OIS

12 MP sensor with wide-angle lens

12 MP sensor with telephoto lens

4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast wire charging

11W wireless charging and reverse charging support

Biometrics: facial recognition and fingerprint sensor

Android 10 with One UI

Dimensions:

159.2 x 128.2 x 6.9 – 6.0mm

159.2 x 68.0 x 16.8 – 13.8 mm

Weight: 282g

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes in two colors, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, but there is still the possibility of customizing the area that covers the engine in four colors: Metalic Silver, Red, Blue and Gold.

The same date set for the arrival in Brazil, although already approved by Anatel, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with a suggested price of US $ 1999 (or 10,736.03, in direct conversion) and pre-sale starting today (1 ), with commercialization scheduled for September 18. The Thom Browne version costs US $ 3299 (R $ 17,717.94), and arrives from September 25th.



