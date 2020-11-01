Galaxy Z Fold 2 Forget Samsung’s Galaxy Fold Failure?

With the Galaxy Fold, its first foldable phone that Samsung launched in 2019, it was actually a bit hasty and had bad results. We saw the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip in 2020. These 2 phones offered the ultimate dual-screen experience.

The smartphone giants wanted to bring a brand new breath to the market towards the end of 2018 and stated that they are about to launch foldable smartphones. Huawei and Samsung, in particular, had great competition in this area, and Samsung decided to launch the Galaxy Fold model, the first foldable smartphone to win the race. This decision was a big mistake in Samsung’s history.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold’s display problems have not stopped, and Samsung has been criticized for releasing a product that is still in an experimental stage. In 2020, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 model was launched. If you wish, let’s look at the failure story of the famous smartphone giant and whether it can reverse this with Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Why did Samsung Galaxy Fold fail?

When Huawei announced that it was working on a foldable smartphone in 2018, Samsung announced that it will launch the foldable smartphone model after a while. The fact that Huawei has already risen in the smartphone market, its sales are increasing and that it is working on a foldable smartphone has attracted many people’s attention.

The rapid success of Huawei caught Samsung’s attention, and Samsung made an interesting move to somehow get ahead of Huawei. The smartphone giant first stated that the phones are in the testing phase and successfully passed tests up to 200,000 folds. He then decided to launch the Galaxy Fold early to get ahead of Huawei’s Mate X model.

The hasty decision was disappointing:

Immediately after Samsung announced that the Galaxy Fold model passed the tests successfully, it sent the phone to certain people for testing. Samsung was so confident in this model that the Galaxy Fold would take its place in stores about 15 days after the phones were sent for testing. While Samsung was excitedly waiting for feedback from people testing the phone, it faced a huge disappointment.

Response from people testing the Samsung Galaxy Fold was not positive at all. On the contrary, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was not as solid as advertised and was showing major problems after a few days of use. In addition, when some institutions did the folding test on the phone, the 200,000 number given by Samsung was more than exaggeration because the Samsung Galaxy Fold could withstand 120,169 folds in CNET’s tests and then became unusable.

Phones were then taken back and the Galaxy Fold release date was delayed. Samsung released the Galaxy Fold model after making some changes and modifications to the phone, but this failure story was once engraved in Samsung’s history and is still referred to as a fiasco by many today.

Galaxy Z Fold 2’s screen that dates the errors:

The South Korean-based smartphone giant learned from the mistakes it made in the Galaxy Fold model and realized how bad the rushed work could have. Performing a more detailed study on the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung released the smartphone in many country markets between August and October 2020. Feedback on the phone has also started to be published.

First of all, Samsung did not repeat the mistake it made in the Galaxy Fold and launched a more robust smartphone instead of a phone that cracked at the slightest impact. Using a more solid display on the inside and outside of the phone, Samsung seemed to have done a better job in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 compared to the Galaxy Fold.



