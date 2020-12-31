Galaxy Z Flip meets Android 11 and One UI 3

Samsung had started the distribution of One UI 3 and Android 11 in Europe for the Galaxy Note 10 series. A new one has been added to the phones where the company brings together the new Android experience. For the foldable screen Galaxy Z Flip, Android 11 and One UI 3 update has been distributed in Europe and Nigeria.

The size of the update, which started with serial number F700FxXx3CTLx, is 2 GB. It is among those offered with the December 2020 security patch or update package.

One UI 3 and Android 11 bring similar features to the Galaxy Z Flip as they bring to other phones. Chat bubbles, one-time permissions, improvements to the lock screen, and innovations made throughout the interface are among those offered.

With the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung has delivered the Android 11 and One UI 3 update to a significant portion of the 2020 model flagships. The company is ahead of the schedule it previously announced in delivering the update to some devices.



