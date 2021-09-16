Galaxy Z Flip 3: Up To 30 Installments and Free Shipping At Carrefour

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung announced earlier this week that it is finally bringing out the company’s new folding smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are coming to the Brazilian market from September 15th, offering a differentiated experience for those looking for a top-of-the-line device.

If you have your eye on the compact model, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, know that there is an excellent opportunity for you. Carrefour, one of the largest retail companies in the world, is offering this smartphone in unmissable conditions!

Do you want to know what are the Carrefour differentials offered to those who wish to purchase the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 3?

Exclusive conditions

The launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be on pre-sale from September 16th (Thursday) at Carrefour’s online store. The top-of-the-line smartphone will have special conditions for those who buy directly from the store’s e-commerce.

Installments in up to 30 installments on the Carrefour Card (installments of up to R$233.30).

Free shipping throughout Brazil.

Another unmissable condition is the offer of a free Galaxy Watch 4 for those who buy a Z Flip 3 until October 10th. You buy a top-of-the-line folding smartphone and get a smart watch to complete your device.

It is noteworthy that Carrefour will offer the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in black. In addition, you can count on the security of buying at a solid store, which offers a guarantee and will certainly do everything to keep its customers well cared for.

Meet the Galaxy Z Flip 3

Still not familiar with this Samsung release? Then we explain its main differentiators.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a new folding smartphone from the South Korean brand, a category in which the company has specialized in recent years. The model in question, when folded, has a compact size and a 1.9 inch display for displaying some content.

When unfolded, the device transforms into a complete cell phone with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The screen is above average quality, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Samsung guarantees that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is tough and won’t spoil easily, even if you open it hundreds of times a day. In addition, the device also has IPX8 certification, which guarantees water resistance (1.5 meters deep) for up to 30 minutes.

Two cameras equip the outside of the smartphone, both with 12 MP (f/1.8 + f/2.2 ultra-wide). The selfie camera is 10 MP (f/2.4) and is housed in a small hole in the internal display.

The device comes equipped with Android 11 and Samsung’s touted One UI interface. As it is a foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has some unique features, such as the ability to display different content on each half of the screen.

It is important to note that Samsung has not skimped on performance for this smartphone. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, with a maximum speed of 2.84 GHz and a minimum of 1.8 GHz, used in cores dedicated to energy saving. The device also features 8GB of RAM memory, 128GB or 256GB of storage options and a 3300 mAh battery.

One of the most important highlights of this device is the 5G internet compatibility. This means that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is already prepared for the future of telecommunications with the arrival of the new generation of connectivity that is slowly appearing in our country.

And you, what did you think of this Samsung launch? Thinking about buying the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 3? Then check out the exclusive offer that Carrefour has prepared for you.