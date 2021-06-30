Galaxy Z Flip 3: Leak Details and Specifications Of The Folding

Galaxy Z Flip 3: The protagonist of several recent rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 seems to be getting closer to its release every day. This Tuesday (29), the upcoming folding cell phone from Samsung appeared in another leak, this time published by the website GizNext, and had its details and specifications revealed — leaving little left to the imagination.

According to the information, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will feature several color options and a design in “dual tones”. All variants will have a black band to house the external display, creating a unique visual contrast on the line. Users can choose from 9 different models, namely: Beige, Black, Dark Blue, Dark Green, Gray, Light Violet, Pink and White.

The new product will also have physical buttons on its side, responsible for controlling the volume and also housing the fingerprint sensor. The renderings let you see that the opening mechanism hasn’t changed since the first iteration of the line and that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a USB-C connection for charging, in addition to not having a dedicated input for headphones.

For your presentation, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.7″ main screen with a 25:9 aspect ratio. On the outside, there is a smaller 1.9″ display for notifications and quick actions — an increase of 58% over the previous model, with 1.2″.

There are still no details revealed about their cameras, but it’s possible that the foldable has a front-facing camera under the screen, as the component doesn’t show up in renderings. The whole set must be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor or the supposed new Exynos with AMD GPU.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to be released in August, debuting on the market with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4.