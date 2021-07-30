Galaxy Z Flip 3: Cases Deliver More Foldable Phone Details

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone will be officially announced in August at the Samsung Unpacked event. However, new leaks have revealed some models of protective covers for the folding device.

The renders discovered by 91Mobiles show a case with a ring for easy transport. Then, another piece features a kind of strap that can be attached to surfaces and protects the folding part of the device.

The so-called Galaxy Z Flip 3 covers also reveal a bit of the design of the upcoming Samsung phone. For example, the cases feature a cutout that highlights the rear dual camera and a small hole for the flash sensor.

The cutout space is also filled by the device’s secondary screen next to the camera module. Meanwhile, the right side has contours for the volume control buttons and the device’s on/off button.

According to the information, the covers will be available with leather or silicone finishes. As well, the images reveal that the products will have four color options: blue, yellow, pink and purple.

Possible Galaxy Z Flip 3 Settings

As the leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. The foldable device will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options.

In terms of dimensions, the Samsung phone should feature a 6.7-inch folding AMOLED screen and 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the secondary display will be 1.9 inches.

This information can be confirmed on Samsung Unpacked. The event is scheduled for August 11, and will be broadcast live on the brand’s YouTube channel from 11:00 am EDT.