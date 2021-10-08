Galaxy Z Flip 3 And Z Fold 3 Reach 1 Million Sales In South Korea

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, models of the 3rd generation of folding cell phones from Samsung, reached the mark of 1 million units sold in South Korea. According to the manufacturer, the impressive number was reached this Wednesday (6) .

The smartphone line is already considered one of the biggest successes of the South Korean brand. Cell phones join Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S8 series as the fastest devices to hit the 1 million mark in sales in the Asian country.

According to data from Samsung, the Z Flip 3 is responsible for 70% of device sales. In South Korea, the model is cheaper and offers a whole new experience compared to the Galaxy S21 of the same value.

In terms of audience, 54% of Z Flip 3 buyers are Millennials or Generation Z. That is, more people born before the 1980s are also adopting folding devices.

Thus, Samsung’s 3rd generation of folding handsets appears to be contributing to the expansion of this sector. Something that can inspire other manufacturers to invest in more products like these.