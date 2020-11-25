Galaxy Z Flip 2 will not be introduced with the S21 series

It is now considered certain that Samsung introduced the Galaxy S21 series in January. A report published on The Elec site focuses on other devices that Samsung could exhibit at this event. Galaxy Z Flip 2 with foldable screen is not counted among these devices. It is stated that this phone will be introduced after the first quarter of the year.

Galaxy S20 and Z Flip were introduced simultaneously at the Unpacked event held in February this year. Therefore, it was thought that Samsung will introduce S21 and Z Flip 2 together in 2021. However, the company seems to have opted for a different calendar.

It is stated that the possibility of the two devices affecting each other’s sales may have played a role in this decision of Samsung. It seems certain that the company will not release the Note series device in 2021. Samsung, which is said to offer S Pen support in the S21 Ultra, is expected to introduce the Z Fold 3 with S Pen in the second half of the year, after the Z Flip 2.

It is said that Samsung will add five devices to its foldable phone portfolio in 2021. However, in the rumors so far, the focus has been on Z Fold 3. This makes the newest claim about Galaxy Z Flip 2 and its release date a little more believable.



