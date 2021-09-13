Galaxy Wide 5: Mobile Debut With 5G and 5,000 mAh Battery

The Galaxy Wide 5, Samsung’s new mid-range cell phone, was officially launched in South Korea. Featured, the device has 5G connectivity, triple rear camera and long battery life.

The model arrives in the South Korean market with prices starting at 449,900 won (about R$ 2,010 in direct conversion). Furthermore, the device is available in blue, white and black.

Galaxy Wide 5 Specifications

The Galaxy Wide 5 features a 6.6-inch Infinity-V LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor, the smartphone offers 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a microSD card slot expandable to 1TB.

The rear camera module consists of a 64 MP main sensor combined with 5 MP (ultra-wide) and 2 MP (depth) secondary sensors. Meanwhile, the front selfie camera has 8 MP.

Another highlight is the 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. Using One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, the device even has features like GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and fingerprint reader on the side.

Future Galaxy F42 5G

Apparently, the Galaxy Wide 5 should reach other markets with a different title. The model was listed by South Korean operator SK Telecom with the code SM-E426S, the same used to refer to the Galaxy F42 5G on Samsung’s official website in India.

So far, the brand has not revealed the possible launch window of the smartphone in other countries. However, it is possible that this will happen in 2021.