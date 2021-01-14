Galaxy Watch Active 2 will be released with the S21 series

There is almost 24 hours to go until the announcement event of the new Galaxy S21 line and, as expected, leaks will continue to reveal details of smartphones until the moment of the revelation.

After having its thinnest case confirmed, protective cases with S Pen support revealed and new evidence that Samsung plans to lower the family price, WinFuture now publishes high-quality images of Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a new color option .

Instead of presenting an official third generation of the smart watch, Samsung will keep the design and specifications already known, but with the main promotional colors of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.

The model, as you can see in the images in the article, show the Watch Active 2 with purple bracelet and golden body, maintaining an elegant style that will match the Samsung Phantom Violet option.

Regarding the rest, the watch should remain without major changes, including highlights such as the 247 mAh battery, integrated GPS, glossy screen with thin edges, circular shape and Exynos 9110 chip with two cores up to 1.15 GHz, offering Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and NFC for payments via Samsung Pay.

The new Galaxy Watch Active 2 option will be presented tomorrow, Thursday, at the announcement event for the Galaxy S21 line that will take place from 12:00 pm (Brasília time).