Galaxy Watch 4 Wil lArrive With WearOS and OneUI, Reaffirms New Rumor

Galaxy Watch 4: More rumors about the future Galaxy Watch 4 smart watch surfaced on the internet pointing out that the product will arrive running WearOS. According to Sam Mobile, the smartwatch will feature the Google operating system and the OneUI interface adapted for wearables.

According to the website, the company is working on three versions of the watch, codenamed Wise, Fresh and Lucky. All editions will leave aside the Tizen system to adopt WearOS with OneUI.

According to the leaks, the company is working on the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Active and a third model that has not been identified. While two of the devices will arrive with a sports-oriented design, one of the smartwatches will feature a more classic look.

Connected functions and “walkie talkie mode”

Rumors also point out that the new watches in the Watch 4 series will have greater integration with the SmartThings system. Access to Samsung’s IoT platform features will be facilitated by the new interface, according to Sam Mobile.

Another feature that should come with the watches is the “walkie talkie mode”. The novelty will allow the user to use the Galaxy Watch 4 to send short voice messages to contacts.

So far, Samsung has not officially commented on the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4. According to speculation, the trend is that the line of smartwatches will be revealed in the second half of the year, when the company should also present its new foldable phones.