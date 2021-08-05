Galaxy Watch 4: Leak Reveals All Watch Details

Galaxy Watch 4: This Wednesday (4), insider Walking Cat’s Twitter account published supposed images of Galaxy Watch 4 promotional content, revealing some technical specifications and features of the wearable; check out the images below.

In addition to the possible news about the watch, Walking Cat brought more images of the Galaxy Buds 2, which does not stop “leaking” and appeared in two unboxing videos recently.

Two versions of different sizes will be offered for the Galaxy Watch and Classic, totaling four models. As you can see in the tweet, the device will feature the Samsung Exynos W920 processor, with 1.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The company’s BioActive sensor may debut the Bioimpedance Analysis feature, which investigates the user’s amount of muscle mass and body fat. An optical heart rate sensor (PPG) and an electrocardiogram (ECG) may also be present.

As shown in the next image, the body composition will be displayed in detail through the watch’s interface.

Another publicity piece reaffirms the presence of One UI Watch, which was unveiled in June. The new Wear OS interface promises more communication features with the cell phone and support for several applications, in addition to a settings menu similar to the brand’s smartphones.

Samsung may also announce an improvement in the “ecosystem” of its products, making it even easier to communicate between different accessories.

The smart watch has yet to be officially unveiled by Samsung, but recent rumors and speculation point to an announcement during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place on August 11th.

Galaxy Buds 2

After Ahmed Qwaider’s unboxing video, revealed this week, and insider Snoopy’s leaks, Walking Cat has released yet another Galaxy Buds2 spec sheet, reaffirming past rumors. Luckily, the leaks are also in Portuguese; look!

The announcement of the headset is expected at the Galaxy Unpacked conference. The new Buds have also not been officially detailed by Samsung, so image information should be considered carefully.