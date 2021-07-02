Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Appears In Rendered Images

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: This Wednesday (30), the website Android Headlines released a set of renders of the supposed new smart watch from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. As its name suggests, the model has a more traditional design, with a movable crown and two side buttons, which will possibly serve to interact with the interface.

Despite its thickness, the supposed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is quite discreet thanks to its minimalist look. For this reason, it was speculated that the watch could be a new iteration of the Active series, with a more modern design and thought for users who exercise frequently. However, the rendered images confirmed that the device is part of Samsung’s flagship lineup.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has been certified with water pressure resistance of up to 5 ATM or 50 meters, in addition to having the North American military certification MIL-STD810G, which evaluates its performance in drops, humidity, vibration and large atmospheric variations. These features ensure more durability, as offered in the Active line.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be available in three color models, being them Black, White and Gray. Contrary to expectations, the line will feature three case sizes, 42 mm, 44 mm and 46 mm — an option more than previously found in Samsung watches.

Both models will be built in aluminum or stainless steel and will receive Gorilla Glass DX+ or DX technology, respectively, according to their material, to protect their screens. To go with it, the smartwatch packaging will include two silicone wristband options for wrist sizes P/M and M/G.

The launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic should take place at the next Samsung Unpacked event, expected for the month of August. The model will be one of South Korea’s first smart watches with the One UI Watch operating system, based on Google’s Wear OS.