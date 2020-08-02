Galaxy Watch 3 user manual confirms all details

There are only a few days to go before the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in August, which will reveal five new devices from the South Korean giant – Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 -, and this proximity usually comes accompanied by leaks that show almost everything about what will be officially released.

And the target of the newest leak is Samsung’s next smart watch, the Galaxy Watch 3. Its user manual was leaked in full, thanks to a leak from Twitter leak specialist Evan Blass. The document confirms practically all details about the new model, including its general structure, with 41mm and 45mm models, each of which will have Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE variants.

The watch should not count on 5G in this model, especially due to the way that applications in this technology require a lot of energy, and the Galaxy Watch Active 2, previous release, is already a big consumer of energy, as shown by our complete analysis. The Mystic Silver variant is available in two sizes, but each will have versions with a unique color: Mystic Black for the 45mm version, and Mystic Bronze for the 41mm version.

Information also points out that the model must be built in stainless steel, although a titanium version is expected at some point. Inside, the models must have Tizen as an operating system, with 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage and a rotating panel accompanied by two customizable buttons.

The largest will have a 1.4-inch round screen and 340mAh battery, while the smallest will have a 1.2-inch screen and 247mAh battery. Both will have Super AMOLED screen, with Gorilla Glass DX from Corning, and military certification MIL-STD-810G, will have water resistance of 5ATM and IP68. This means, in practice, that the main features of Active 2 will be present in the new watches, now with a physical ring for navigation.

Other leaks have already shown the device’s complete plug and even an unboxing and hands-on of the Samsung smart watch.



