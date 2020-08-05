Galaxy Watch 3 is introduced! features and price

The UNPACKED event, which technology enthusiasts await, is held today. After the Note 20 family, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Tab 7 models introduced today, Galaxy Watch 3 features and price were announced.

Galaxy Watch 3 features

Samsung, which wants to improve its position in the smart watch market, has introduced its new model today. Galaxy Watch 3, which has two different versions, 41 mm and 45 mm, has taken its place among the ideal watches for daily use.

Both models, powered by the Exynos 9110 processor, will come with the Tizen OS 5.5 operating system. The smartwatch, which comes with Blutetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi technologies, will have 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage.

The model, which comes in black and gray color options, will have NFC and GPS support. In addition, users who bought the LTE version will be able to use the smart watch without a phone. The model, which uses 316L stainless steel, will be produced as water and dust resistant thanks to IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certificates.

The model, which is thought to surpass its rivals with its sporty design and display features, will give users instructions to burn more calories during sports. It also supports many kinds of sports thanks to 39 different modes.

Galaxy Watch 3 aims to increase your daily usage experience with its features by enabling you to call and text anybody by writing your conversations. Thanks to technologies such as oxygen sensor, pulse sensor, ECG sensor, you will be able to pay more attention to your health.

The device, which offers a lifetime of up to 56 hours, seems to satisfy users compared to its competitors. Galaxy Watch 3 can surpass its rivals thanks to its price.

The 45 mm model comes with a Super AMOLED screen with a 1.4 inch size protected by Gorilla Glass DX. The device, which is offered to users with its dimensions of 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, has a weight of 53 g. It offers a long service life thanks to the 340 mAh battery.

The 41-mm model comes with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass DX. Standing out with its dimensions of 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm, the device weighs 48 g. The model will come with a 246 mAh battery.

Galaxy Watch price

The 41 mm version will have a price tag of $ 510, while the 45 mm version will have a price tag of $ 545. The versions with LTE technology will be available for $ 560 and $ 595, respectively.



