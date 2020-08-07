Galaxy Watch 3 got its first update! Here’s what’s new

The Galaxy Watch 3, which was introduced this week, was quick to receive its first update. The device, which has a very small user base, adds a few features with this update. The features we saw at the launch of the device were made available with an 80MB update.

We met many new Samsung products at the Unpacked 2020 event. The most important trump card of the event presented to the wearable technology market was this watch.

Galaxy Watch 3 adds important features

I would like to repeat that the incoming update is 80MB in size. Let’s look at the features in the update content one by one.

The most striking innovation was the feature that enables the measurement of the oxygen value in the blood. The feature, which gradually started to take its place in Galaxy smart watches, was not delayed for the new generation.

You will now be able to measure the VO2max value on the clock. This feature will allow you to see how much your exercises are consuming oxygen in your body.

You can view the running analysis from the watch’s own interface. With the new update, these analyzes have been made more detailed. However, although it is not a very important feature, a scoring system has been added to better understand your sleep quality.

Galaxy Watch 3 has a 1.1 inch and 1.3 inch screen. This screen is 360 × 360 pixels and works with Super AMOLED technology. The device, which has 41mm and 42mm options in body size, contains 8GB of internal storage. This storage capacity is accompanied by 1GB of RAM and Exynos 9110 processor.



