Galaxy Watch 3: features of the Samsung Smartwatch

Keeping up with the trends of smart watches, the Galaxy Watch 3, the new Samsung smartwatch, arrives with an integrated body performance evaluation system and a more sophisticated design. However, that big question remains in the air: is it worth buying the new Samsung smart watch? Would it be a good investment compared to the latest model?

Check out the main news of the Galaxy Watch 3 launch.

Design

Sophisticated and with an attractive and complete design, the new Samsung model marks the return of one of the favorite features of the most demanding fans: the rotating crown, which acts as a support for quick access and precise navigation through the interface.

The device is available in two models: those looking for a more discreet version can purchase the 41mm; for those who like bigger watches, you can keep the 45 mm option. Both can be purchased in two colors, silver or bronze, with the latter referring to the Galaxy Note 20.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is approximately 15% lighter than previous models and features stainless steel protection and Gorilla Glass DX technology to resist damage to the screen. Speaking of screen, it is impossible not to mention the impressive image quality of the 1.2-inch Super AMOLED round display with a resolution of 360×360 pixels, certainly the most impressive on the market.

Software

Samsung’s new smartwatch continues to use the Tizen OS operating system, which is more improved than conventional Google Wear OS and with impressive performance results. The processor is capable of delivering surprisingly fast refresh rates that make navigation much more fluid, especially for those who use more objective and routine functions.



