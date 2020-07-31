Galaxy Watch 3 features leaked before announcement

The Galaxy Watch 3 has already appeared in unboxing, we have already seen some of its specifications and today we still have more information about the watch to show: the complete file of the next Samsung release was leaked today through tweets by Evan Blass, a well-known leaker who showed us each gadget detail.

The new information on Galaxy Watch 3 was revealed by materials that should only be released on Galaxy Unpacked that will take place in early August. Among the information revealed we have renderings showing details of the watch up close, which should arrive in three colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Bronze:

In addition, we have posters showing features of the clock, such as cardiac monitoring with support even to measure the VO2Max index, which is basically how much oxygen the muscles can consume during an exercise.

In them we can see that the watch will be compatible with Android and iOS and will have the personal assistant Bixby. In the images it is said that the watch will have a lasting battery, but this will only be possible to say with certainty after its official announcement and tests.

Galaxy Watch 3 will also support monitoring of various types of exercises, in addition to improved monitoring of sleep, meditation, stress and even a relaxation mode, which can help with breathing exercises, to reduce anxiety.

Specifications

In addition, we are finally seeing the full Galaxy Watch 3 file, which was shown in detail, check out:

Both files shown have small differences, showing an LTE version and another without the wireless connection, it is worth mentioning that both have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The specifications are:

45mm Galaxy Watch 3:

1.4 inch Super AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass DX glass

Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB storage

Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 with LTE connection on one of the models

Battery: 340 mAh

Weight: 53g

Dimensions: 45.0 x 46.2 x 11.1mm

System: Tizen 5.5

Colors: Mystic Black or Silver case with black leather strap IP68 certified with 5ATM

41mm Galaxy Watch 3:

1.2 inch Super AMOLED screen with Gorilla Glass DX glass

Memory: 1GB RAM, 8GB storage

Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n 2.4GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 with LTE connection on one of the models

Battery: 247 mAh

Weight: 48g

Dimensions: 41.0 x 42.5 x 11.3mm

System: Tizen 5.5

Colors: Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze case with black or pink leather strap

IP68 certified with 5ATM

Unfortunately the images have no information about device prices, but we should see them soon in the official announcement of the Galaxy Watch 3.



