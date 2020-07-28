Galaxy Watch 3 features and design have become clear!

In the Unpacked event that Samsung will hold on August 5, Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2, as well as the new smart watch Galaxy Watch 3, will become known to everyone. As the event approached, the number of leaks increased, while the Galaxy Watch 3 features and design became clearer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features and design

The 45 mm Watch 3, with dimensions of 45 x 46.2 x 11.1 mm, will be available in black and gray. The 41mm model, which has dimensions of 41 x 42.5 x 11.3 mm, will come to the users with bronze color in the first place.

The 45 mm version will have a 1.4 inch size display, and the 41 mm version will have a 1.2 inch size display. Both screens use AMOLED technology and offer a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. In addition, the screens are protected by Gorilla Glass DX technology.

Powered by Exynos 9110 and supporting Bluetooth 5.0 / Wi-Fi technologies, the watch uses Tizen OS 5.5 as its operating system. It comes to the user with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. Those who purchase the LTE version of the watch, which supports NFC and GPS, can use the watch independently from the smartphone.

In addition, with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certificates, it has a capacity of 247 mAh, which is 45mm, and 340mAh, 41mm, which proves its resistance to water and dust. Watch 3, which offers up to 56 hours of use on a single charge, will come with support for electrocardiogram (ECG), heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The watch, which features 39 different sports modes, can detect stress levels.



