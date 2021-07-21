Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung Sets Event to Launch Fold 3 and Z Flip

Galaxy Unpacked: Samsung has finally confirmed the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company’s presentation will take place on August 11, as predicted by leaks, and will focus on folding devices, according to the invitation sent by the company.

The advertising image shows geometric figures with shapes reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 smartphones. Both products have already featured leaks and should be the main highlight of the presentation, which will take place at 11 am on the 11th, Brasília time .

According to Samsung, the event will showcase the “next chapter in mobile innovations designed to help you make the most of every moment, no matter where you are.” The company did not give hints of more products that should appear in the presentation, but the trend is that the firm will also show the new watches from the Galaxy Watch line, which have also been leaked.