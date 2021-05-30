Galaxy Tab S8 May Come With 14.6-Inch Display

Galaxy Tab S8: new details have emerged about its family. According to the information, the Galaxy Tab S8, which will be released in 3 different versions, seems to delight users in the battery field.

Samsung continues to move forward without slowing down in the face of the praise it has received for the tablets it has recently launched on the market. Samsung seems to raise the bar in its new generation tablets, as we see that its users are extremely pleased with its devices such as Tab S7 and S6.

According to the information, there will be 3 devices in the S8 family. These will be devices with 11-inch, 12.4-inch, and 14.6-inch screens. All three devices will offer a screen refresh rate of 120 hz. While the 11-inch model uses an LCD screen, 12.4 and 14.6-inch devices will use OLED technology.

Battery capacity will delight users

The 11-inch device, which is the smallest member of the Galaxy Tab S8 family, will use an 8,000 mAh battery. When we come to the 12.4 inch device, the battery of 10,090 mAh will meet us. The device, which we can call gigantic 14.6 inches in size, will have a battery of 12,000 mAh. All three devices will support fast charging of 45W.

It is stated that the devices of 11 and 12.4 inches will offer 128 or 256 GB storage options in addition to 8 GB of RAM. The 14.6-inch device will be released in two options: 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage or 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

In the field of camera, it seems that the 13 MP rear camera in all three devices will be accompanied by a 5 MP ultra wide-angle camera. However, when it comes to the front camera, our 14.6-inch device, which we can also address in the form of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, will have a 5 MP ultra wide angle camera in addition to the 8 MP front camera.

Samsung’s new tablets are expected to be introduced in August. If its plans go well, Samsung could spend this August quite productively, thanks to the many expected devices.