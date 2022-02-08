Galaxy Tab S8: Leak Reveals Datasheet And Tablet Images

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 lineup has had its specs and renderings revealed in a new leak. One of the supposed official press documents ended up being made public before the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event, which should introduce the new devices only on Wednesday (9).

According to the publications, all tablets have a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, S Pen stylus and sturdy body. In addition, the Galaxy Tab S8 line will be the first to feature a video editing tool called LumaFusion.

Specifications and news

The Galaxy Tab S8 should feature an 11-inch LPTS TFT screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has options of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage (expandable via microSD). The tablet can also bring the fingerprint sensor on the side, not under the screen, and 8,000 mAh battery.

The Galaxy Tab S8+, according to the leak, has a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2800 x 1752, in addition to a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It has the same memory configuration as the base model and a 10,090 mAh battery.

Finally, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has a 14.6-inch screen (2960 x 1848p) also with a rate of 120Hz. The most robust model should be equipped with 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of RAM, and 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage, also expandable up to 1 TB via microSD. The battery is 11,200 mAh.

The Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra variants, unlike the base model, are expected to be the only ones of the new generation with an in-display fingerprint sensor. All three models must support 45W fast charging.