Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will display 120 Hz at full resolution

At the beginning of the year Samsung started offering smartphones bringing a screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, more precisely the models launched under the Galaxy S20 series.

However, in order to achieve the highest numbers in fluidity, users would need to compromise the resolution of the screen, this is because the 120 Hz are only reachable if the phone is configured to display the content on the screen in Full HD Plus.

Worst of all, this limitation is also present in the recently launched Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, as the processor is not enough to deliver a higher refresh rate at the same time as displaying images in Quad HD Plus.

However, interestingly on its latest professional tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, Samsung was able to correct this problem – that is, users can enjoy QHD + content at 120 Hz without any problem.

This points to two possibilities: either Samsung was able to correct the problem by employing the Snapdragon 865 Plus, or perhaps the Snapdragon 865 was even able to display the content, however, the Exynos 990 was not, so the manufacturer needed to “level it down” .

As the Tab S7 Plus has no Exynos variant, being sold only with the latest Qualcomm chipset, the brand did not have to try to deliver a performance similar to another equivalent model – first of all, we are only talking about assumptions, after all , nothing has been officially confirmed by Samsung.

We can not leave aside the possibility of the battery, of course, after all, the Tab S7 Plus has 10,090 mAh, while smartphones have half that or even less.

Whatever the case, the fact that the Tab S7 Plus is capable of running 120 Hz at a resolution of 2,800 x 1752 should be very pleasing to people interested in getting their hands on the laptop.

It remains to be seen whether the original variant, the Tab S7, is also capable of delivering the same performance in this regard, but that we should discover very soon, when the first reviews of the device are published.

Technical specifications

Dimensions: 285 x 185 x 5.7mm

Weight: 590g

Screen: Super AMOLED 12.4 inch 120Hz (2800 x 1752 pixels)

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Memory: 6 GB + 128 GB or 8 GB + 256 GB, expandable via microSD

Sound: 4 stereo speakers

Support for S Pen, DeX Wireless

Biometrics: fingerprint sensor integrated into the screen

Cameras:

Front: 8 MP

Rear: 13 MP + 5 MP

Battery: 10,000 mAh

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and LTE



