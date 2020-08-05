Galaxy Tab S7 is introduced! Features and price

Samsung, which wants to take the competition with Apple to the next level in the tablet market, introduced new tablet models at the UNPACKED event. Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus models have won many users with their features and price.

Galaxy Tab S7 features

The model, which draws attention with its similarities in terms of design with the previous generation, is seen as a rival to the Apple iPad model. Although the Apple ecosystem is more advanced, the Tab S7 has managed to win the likes of users with its features.

Both models, which are powered by Snapdragon Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, produced with 7nm architecture, will come with a 3.5 mm jack input, with 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage options. Both models will have black, bronze and silver color options.

Both models will come with 1600 x 2560 pixel AMOLED display and Android 10 operating system. Models coming with HDR10 + technology and 120 Hz screen refresh rate draw attention with their fluency. The models that come with Wi-Fi 6 support and the S Pen also feature 45W fast charging support.

Samsung aims to have a good position in the tablet market with Galaxy Tab S7 features.

Thanks to the 13 Megapixel, f / 2.0 wide-angle main camera and 5 Megapixel, f / 2.2 ultra-wide angle second camera, the models that offer 4K 30 FPS video recording offer 8 MP, f / 2.0 wide-angle front camera 1080P 30 FPS video recording.

Galaxy Tab S7 model comes with an 11 inch screen and 8,000 mAh battery. The model has dimensions of 253.8 x 165.3 x 6.3 mm and a weight of 498g.

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus differs from other models with its screen and battery features. The model, which has a 12.4 inch screen, draws attention with its 10.090 mAh battery. It has dimensions of 285 x 185 x 5.7 mm and a weight of 575g.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 model will be available with a price tag of $ 650 and the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus with a price tag of $ 850.



