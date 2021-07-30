Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Discover The Differentials of The New Samsung Tablet

Galaxy Tab S7 FE: The Galaxy Tab S, Samsung’s high-end line, has just gained a new addition to the family, adding a series of specifications and new features that should positively surprise fans of large screens and storage: the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

Unlike the popular A and E lines, the Galaxy Tab S stands out for bringing advanced settings to compete with the most modern tablets and hybrid devices on the market. Since 2014, it has brought consumers and technology enthusiasts a number of features and functions that stand out from the economy models.

Now the new Galaxy Tab S7 FE includes a 12.4 inch screen display, full S Pen pen support, 2.2GHz processor and 8MP focal camera. Check out all the news about the new Samsung tablet below.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Aimed at the public looking for productivity and editing features, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE follows the Tab S7+ design trends, but with a new chipset, optimized cameras and Android 11 operating system.

Focus on simplicity

Weighing just 608 grams, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE bets on simplicity, but without losing in elegance and technology. Its large 12.4-inch TFT screen delivers vibrant colors and a cinematic sound experience, supported by dual speakers, AKG audio system and Dolby Atmos presence, capable of reproducing immersive and clear sounds in all directions.

In addition, the tablet has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 5 MP front camera, placed in a minimal space on the back of the device.

High performance

The new Galaxy Tab S7 FE marks the debut of the powerful high-performance Snapdragon 750G chip, maintaining high performance in streaming and gaming in a stable manner and without loss of performance. The 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and 6GB RAM memory make it easy to multitask and allow the constant use of up to three simultaneous applications, even if they are heavier and require a good amount of available space.

The tablet has a storage of 128 GB in its standard version and allows expansion to more than 1 TB via MicroSD, however the external memory can only be linked to media contents, it is not possible to store applications or other external programs.

In terms of battery life, users will be able to enjoy up to 13 hours of continuous use on just a single charge, even if they are playing videos, working in different applications or watching programs on their favorite streams. That’s because the 10,090 mAh battery and the 45 W Super Fast Charging can renew the equipment charge in up to 90 minutes.

Productivity Features

The S Pen pen holder, capable of offering natural writing and creating text in real time, appears as a facilitator for productive activities and any type of work that users can perform on the equipment. In addition, the peripheral is completely charge-free and magnetically snaps to the side of the Tab S7 FE, making it a handy companion at all times.

As users write on Samsung Notes, the operating system automatically converts the writing into programming text and suggests titles, hashtags and automatic corrections as it recognizes the content. The tablet also features PENUP (social network for lovers of drawings and paintings), Clip Studio Paint (professional program for creating digital art), Noteshelf (notebooking software) and Samsung Dex, an intuitive taskbar that syncs with device to quickly find apps and documents.

Availability

Available in black and silver, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE can now be found, in its standard version of 128GB and 6GB of RAM, on Samsung’s official website and at some retailers.