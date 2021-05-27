Galaxy Tab S7 FE And Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Official Samsung Announcement

Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite official Samsung announcement. Two Samsung tablets that we’ve seen leaks for a while; The official Samsung announcement has arrived for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, which started to be listed on the Samsung Germany online store site at the beginning of the week, offers Galaxy fans’ favorite features with its 12.4-inch screen, according to Samsung, while the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is designed to be the perfect companion on the go with its compact structure.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE features

Samsung states that the Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers consumers their favorite and most requested features. Galaxy Tab S7 FE, with 12.4 inch screen preferred, also supports LTE connection. With the S Pen that comes with the tablet, it is possible to perform multiple tasks more efficiently by using the wide screen in the most efficient way. With the Samsung Notes application, users can translate their handwritten text on the screen into text. Notes can now be edited more easily with automatic tags, while Smart Search allows instant access to a note written either as handwritten or as text.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE can easily perform this multitasking when users want to view these contents or applications on multiple tabs at once while doing any research or working on a project. With the Multi Active Window feature, it is possible to display three applications on the screen at the same time, so users can browse the internet, take notes and view videos on the screen at the same time. Thanks to the App Pair feature, users can save and open the applications they use most together in the Multi Active Window feature.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE has many different features to meet the needs of users who want to experience the highest level of productivity. Thanks to the Samsung DeX and Book Cover keyboard, users can use their tablet as a laptop and turn the user interface into a PC experience. Thanks to the second screen feature, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet can be turned into an additional screen for the PC, expanding the viewing area, making it possible to get more work done.

The sleek and elegant metal surface of the Galaxy Tab S7 Series gives users the opportunity to reflect their personal style in Galaxy Tab S7 FE with four different gorgeous color options, namely Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. Despite its large screen, Galaxy Tab S7 FE also draws attention with its thin and light structure. Thanks to the battery power that lasts for long hours, it is now possible to watch videos, work and edit without looking for a socket.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a candidate to be an extremely suitable companion for content that users can consume on the go. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 8.7 inch screen offers easy portability with its compact design, stylish and solid metal chassis. Thanks to the thin bezel surrounding the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite’s screen and the powerful Dolby Atmos Dual Speaker, users can enjoy their favorite movies, programs and stories and enjoy their favorite games.

It is stated that 32 GB of internal memory and MicroSD card memory up to 1 TB provide plenty of storage space for the most popular features, while the quad-core processor ensures that all content is run quickly. Long hours of battery power, 15W Adaptive Quick Charge and optional LTE capability make the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite a great device for watching a new and popular TV show or playing games on the go. Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, with its solid metal case and slim bezel, is available in Gray and Silver color options.

Woncheol Chai, Senior Vice President of Samsung Electronics and Head of Experience Planning Team, Mobile Communications Division, said: “Demand for tablets continues to grow. Consumers who use tablets for distance learning, meeting with friends or personal entertainment are looking for devices that can improve their productivity and keep up with their busy lifestyle. We, too, are excited to offer users the technology they may need so that they can spend every moment of the day in the most efficient way. Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are equipped with breathtaking features that can meet the daily needs of users. ”