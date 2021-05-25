Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is Discreetly Launched in the European Market

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G: This Monday (24th), the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, Samsung’s latest tablet, was discreetly launched in the European market. Without fanfare, the device was listed on the South Korean online store in Germany at a price of € 649, about R $ 4,200 in direct conversion. The package, ready for productivity, already includes the S Pen, support for DeX and several applications for creating content.

Following the tradition of the category, the Fan Edition version of the Galaxy Tab S7 arrives modestly equipped with the most desired features on a tablet. Its configuration features the Snapdragon 750G as a processor, accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage – which can be expanded using a microSD card. The whole set is powered by the 10.090mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging.

The presentation of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is due to the 12.4 “TFT display with WQXGA resolution, of 2560 by 1600 pixels. Unlike the main line, the refresh rate of the screen was reduced to just 60 Hz, a change which should increase latency in the response time of the S Pen.

Despite the “announcement”, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is not yet available for sale and, similarly, it also does not have an expected arrival in the international market. According to information from the official Samsung store, the device will be marketed in the colors Mystic Black and Mystic Silver.