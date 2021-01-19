Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus are updated with OneUI 3.1

After updating several smartphones to One UI 3.0, a new version of Samsung’s proprietary interface based on Android 11, the Korean company started to distribute the system on its tablets.

And as expected, the first product included in the update was the Galaxy Tab S7 (and its Plus variant) – however, the surprise is due to the version of the interface, which in this case is 3.1, the same one presented with the Galaxy S21 line.

The Wi-Fi and LTE variants of the tablets, as well as the 5G version for the Tab S7 Plus, have already started to receive OTA in South Korea, which brings the firmwares T875NKOU1BUA8, T975NKOU1BUA8 and T976NKOU1BUA8 respectively.

Regarding the size of the package, we have 2.4 GB, so it is interesting that users make sure they are on Wi-Fi networks before starting the download, to avoid unnecessary use of the mobile data franchise.

Android 11 brought a number of interesting new features to Samsung devices, including privacy improvements, greater permission control, chat bubbles, a widget to control media playback and more.

In terms of One UI 3.1, we have new design features, an improved Stock Exchange app, the ability to remove the GPS location from captured images and native form, performance improvements and memory allocation, more widgets on the lock screen and more.

We still don’t know when the packages will be distributed to the rest of the world, but it is worth keeping an eye on TudoCelular to stay on top of all the news involving Samsung tablets.