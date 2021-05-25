Galaxy Tab FE: Samsung Put The Tablet’s Website Online Before The Announcement

Galaxy Tab FE: The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is expected to be Samsung’s next big release. The product site was published and quickly taken down before the official announcement of the model – but all content was properly spotted by the WinFuture site prior to the correction.

The model has a 12.4 “LCD screen, with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Android 11 is the factory operating system, with the manufacturer’s own skin on top, One UI 3.1 .

The processor used is the Snapdragon 750G, which means that the model supports 5G, with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage between configurations.

The battery is one of the highlights, presenting a high energy capacity: 10,090 mAh. The cameras do not involve modern sensors, including a 5 MP selfie lens and an 8 MP rear lens

Among the accessories that will be sold separately, there is a keyboard and speakers for professional use of the tablet, in addition to the DeX platform, which turns it into a computer. The stylus is already included with the model.

Availability

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is expected to launch for € 649, about R $ 4.2 thousand in direct currency conversion. The colors available are black and silver. Previously, the model had already been listed in the Samsung store in Germany, which means that the ad is really close.