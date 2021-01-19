Galaxy Tab Active 3: Samsung released tablet with design

At the end of September 2020 we saw Samsung present the Galaxy Tab Active 3 in Seoul, South Korea as an alternative for those who want a tougher tablet and now it has just landed in Canada with a robust design and a more stylish S Pen. resistant than that found in the Note line.

Galaxy Tab Active 3 is coming to Canada not only to commercial customers. According to Samsung, the launch took place “as companies move away from offices and go to construction,” in the words of Paul Edwards, Vice President of Corporate Mobility at Samsung Electronics Canada.

For you to understand better, the Galaxy Tab Active 3 and its S Pen have a really sturdy design with MIL-STD-810 and IP68 military certification, which guarantees that they will certainly survive on a construction site, for example.

However, if you are in the country and are interested in purchasing a Galaxy Tab 3 Active, be aware that it is already possible through the official website of Samsung and South Korean partners in the country, where it is currently being sold for 779.99 Canadian dollars or the equivalent to R $ 3,233.43 in direct conversion.

Speaking of specifications, the tablet has 64GB internal but supports expansion via MicroSD of up to 1TB, it still has 4GB of RAM, Exynos 9810 processor and 5,000mAh removable battery with fast charging and POGO connection that can also be used in DeX mode.