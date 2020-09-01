Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance

Samsung’s tablet family is not just made of top-of-the-line devices. After the launch of the premium products Tab S7 and S7 Plus, here comes the next cheap company.

The Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 line has received endorsement from the Wi-Fi Alliance abroad, indicating that soon Samsung should put it on the shelves of the North American and European markets. There are still few details involving the product, but since they are devices that are economical in price, we should not expect much hardware.

For example, the current certification states that the device will not support Wi-Fi 6, despite offering Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It is assumed that the tablet will have at least four variants around the globe. This is because some hardware adjustments are necessary for LTE models to adapt to local networks.

It is expected that the tablet will also receive a Wi-Fi model without connectivity to telephone operator networks.

The new Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 is expected to be priced between $ 200 and $ 250 (R $ 1,073 to R $ 1,341 in direct conversion).

Samsung has a good history of launching its tablets in the national market, being a company that still actively acts in this segment here, despite the stampede of others. Its products basically compete with iPads.

Remember, tomorrow the national version of Unpacked happens. It is unlikely that the Galaxy Tab A7 will appear there, but we should hear more about the availability of the Tab S7 line in the country.



