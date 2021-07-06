Galaxy Tab A 10.1: News From Samsung That Makes Its Owners Happy!

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) has started receiving Android 11 updates in multiple regions! The update will be released in the coming days. Samsung has started to offer Android 11 update to its devices that support it since December 2020. Most of the company’s devices have received the expected Android update. Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), one of the remaining limited devices, was one of the last models to receive the update.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, with One UI based on Android 9.0 (Pie) in February 2019. The tablet was updated to One UI 2.X based on Android 10 last year. The device has recently started receiving the Android 11 update with One UI 3.X interface. According to SamMobile, the latest system update for Tab A 10.1 is now live in many regions in Asia, Europe and South America.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 started receiving Android 11 update!

The update adds new capabilities to the product. Giving the software in the form of OTA, Samsung will distribute the update to the tablet via the network. Therefore, not all users will be able to access the new version of Android at the same time. However, in the coming days, users around the world will also have the service.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is not a high-performance device. Therefore, the tablet is not expected to receive another Android update. In addition, it draws attention that the tablet is not suitable for a four-year security update.

Users who buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 will have to be content with standard security updates. At the same time, after the update, the security patch level will be increased until June 2021.

So what do you think about this subject? Do you think Samsung will continue to give Android updates to its affordable products? Do not forget to share your views with us in the comments section.