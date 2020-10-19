Galaxy S9 series started getting One UI 2.5 update

After the Galaxy Note 9 series, the Galaxy S9 series also started to receive the One UI 2.5 update. The update in question is expected to be the last major new software version the S9 and S9 Plus will receive.

It is stated that the first stop of the update with serial number G96XFXXUCFTJ2 is Germany. The distribution of the One UI 2.5 update for Note 9 also started in Germany. However, it seems likely that S9 and S9 Plus owners in other countries will meet One UI 2.5 in a short time.

Wireless DeX support comes to the fore as the most important innovation brought by the One UI 2.5 update. Samsung’s new advanced keyboard that makes it possible to search on YouTube will meet with users with the update.

The Galaxy S9 series was introduced to users in February 2018. The S9 and S9 Plus had received the Android 10 update as of the end of January.



