Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ got the November 2021 update!

Samsung has rolled out the November 2021 update in some countries for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ devices released in 2018.

Samsung has released new software updates to most devices, including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy A32 5G and Galaxy Note 10. The company has now brought the latest fix patch to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ models. It started rolling out these updates in Asian and European markets.

The latest software update coming to Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ has firmware version G96xFXXSHFUJ2. Samsung states that this update fixes many privacy and security-related vulnerabilities. The new software also fixes common bugs and stabilizes the device.

The update is currently available for download in 11 countries

The November 2021 update that Samsung released for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ is now available for some countries. The following countries are currently receiving the current update:

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Germany

Italy

Kazakhistan

Luxembourg

Poland

Romania

Slovakia

baltic region

Scandinavian region

England

To check for the update, you must first go to Settings and enter the ‘Software Update’ section. Then you can get information about the update by clicking on the ‘Download and install’ option.



Samsung launched the Galaxy S9 series in early 2018. Devices with the Android Oreo 8.0 operating system received two major system updates. Smartphones that are now four years old still receive quarterly updates.

Galaxy S9 specifications

Size and Weight: 147.7 x 68.7 x 8.5 mm and 163 grams

Display: 5.8 inches – Super AMOLED – 60 Hz – 1440×2960 pixels

Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810

Memory and Storage: 4GB RAM – 64GB storage

Front camera: 8 Megapixels

Rear camera: 12 Megapixels

Operating system: Android 8.0 – Samsung Experience 9.0

Battery: 3,000 mAh – 15W charging

Galaxy S9+ technical specifications

Size and Weight: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm and 189 grams

Display: 6.2 inches – Super AMOLED – 60 Hz – 1440×2960 pixels

Processor: Samsung Exynos 9 Series 9810

Memory and Storage: 6GB RAM – 64GB storage / 6GB – 128GB storage / 6GB – 256GB storage

Front camera: 8 Megapixels

Rear camera: 12 Megapixels + 12 Megapixels

Operating system: Android 8.0 – Samsung Experience 9.0

Battery: 3,500 mAh – 15W charging

