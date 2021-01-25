Galaxy S8 Exynos versions updated with security package

Samsung’s 2017 line tops have just been awarded a new update, which brings the Android security package dated January 2021 to the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

OTA arrives on models with Exynos chipset (ie, those that were sold throughout Latin America, including Brazil) bringing the firmwares G950FXXSBDUA3 and G955FXXSBDUA3 respectively for the S8 and S8 Plus.

Apart from the latest protection against viruses, malware and the correction of some vulnerabilities, unfortunately users cannot expect anything more from the update.

The update came as a surprise to the owners of S8 series phones, seeing that many even thought that Samsung had abandoned support for these products.

Now, with the devices hitting nearly four years of launch, both should continue to receive updates only every three months, and we would not be surprised if the South Korean really ended up officially retiring it.

The update cycle for the S8 and S8 Plus went from monthly to quarterly just over a year ago, however, new generations of Samsung smartphones should receive up to three years of Android updates.