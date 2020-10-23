Galaxy S30 Plus appears in leaked rendering

Samsung should only introduce the Galaxy S30 smartphone series in the first quarter of 2021, but a leak has already revealed the supposed look of one of the line’s devices. My Smart Price folks shared a rendering showing the supposed design of the S30 Plus.

The image shows only a drawing done on a computer bringing the main features of the device. The highlight is the look of the rear, which can bring a trio of cameras positioned vertically in the upper left corner of the smartphone.

On the front, the image shows that the phone will still adopt a selfie camera in a hole in the screen. The opening to hold the sensor is centered on the display, which apparently will have thin edges.

The rendering also indicates that the phone will have volume and Power buttons on the side, as well as a USB-C connection and speaker on the base of the device. According to My Smart Price, the S30 Plus will arrive with dimensions similar to the S20 Plus, but with a little more area for the screen, which should be 6.7 inches.

In addition to the design, the Galaxy S30 Plus also appeared in a supposed benchmark last month. The device was listed with 8 GB of RAM, a processor identified as Exynos 2100 and Android 11.

So far, Samsung has not officially commented on the S30 line, so all details are still rumored. Some speculations even suggest that the series may reach the market as Galaxy S21.



