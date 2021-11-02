Galaxy S22 Will Bring Few Design Changes, Indicates Leakage

A report by German WinFuture claims that Samsung has started mass production of the Galaxy S22 line components. However, rumors suggest that the South Korean brand had a setback in the middle of the manufacturing process.

Despite the shortage of chips, the devices should be launched in January 2022. However, the manufacturer would be producing S22 and S22+ parts for all regions, while the production of the S22 Ultra would be prioritized to serve the US.

Coinciding with the start of component production, Dutch LetsGoDigital published the first renderings of the Galaxy S22 and S22+. The new devices bring very familiar lines to what we have in the previous generation, indicating few design changes.

The rear camera module is arranged vertically and extends to the edge. Meanwhile, Samsung’s phone’s front display is flatter and without square edges like the iPhone 13.

As per the information, the standard S22 should use 6.06 inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution. On the other hand, the S22+ can feature a larger and narrower 6.55-inch OLED display.