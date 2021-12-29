Galaxy S22 Ultra: Samsung Notifies Website That Cell Phone Image Leaked

An official Galaxy S22 Ultra image leaked by Dutch website LetsGoDigital appears to have caused Samsung’s fury. According to a tweet by the portal founder, Mark Peters, released this Wednesday morning (29), the South Korean giant not only blocked the post, alleging copyright infringement, but also asked for the profile to be suspended. “@letsgodigitalNL”, which was later restored.

Peters’ own account was also momentarily blocked, while, in the comments, several microblog users revealed that they had also had their photo retweets removed and were also threatened with a ban on their profiles. Many protested, calling Samsung’s action an intimidating tactic, and claiming that the company should direct its actions against members of its own staff who leaked the images.

Samsung Electronics is not very happy with us publishing an official image of the Galaxy S22 Series. A copyright claim is put on the image. It has been deleted by Twitter. Twitter also blocked the @letsgodigitalNL account. Luckily we have been able to restore that… for now.. pic.twitter.com/NtVrUr8SRZ — LetsGoDigital – Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) December 29, 2021

The photo disclosed, apparently, is real.

In recent months, several publications have popped up on Twitter with renderings and images revealing details of the long-awaited Galaxy S22 line, and which continue to air, without Samsung having made any kind of observation or censorship.

The fact that the blockings and requests to suspend profiles have been so comprehensive only serves, as some commentators have pointed out, to confirm that the images released by the site are actually the final version of the new top of the line for the South Korean maraca. You can see in the LetsGoDigital photo that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive with a very different design from its predecessor, with straighter lines and a set of cameras “outside” of the module.