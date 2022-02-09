Galaxy S22 Ultra Replaces Note Line With S Pen and 1 TB of Memory

Samsung announced, on Tuesday (9), the Galaxy S22 Ultra, successor to the Note line. During the Unpacked event, the company demonstrated the capabilities of the new cell phone that comes with the S Pen, a new look and cutting-edge technical sheet, this time with the Snapdragon chipset in Brazil. Its details, however, were leaked dozens of times in recent weeks and were already public knowledge.

The starting price of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is US$ 1,200, about R$ 6,300 in direct conversion. Sales are expected to start on the 25th of this month in the US, but pre-sales have already started from today.

Despite the leaks anticipating the “surprise”, the South Korean’s expectations are high. In January, the president of the company’s mobile division, TM Roh, said that Samsung had not forgotten “those [Note line] experiences you love”, emphasizing the lack of a Galaxy Note launch in 2021.

In 2022, by “merging” the two lines, Samsung brings the S Pen stylus to the body of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. On the S21 Ultra, it had facilitated the connection between devices, but there was no dedicated space to store the accessory on the cell phone. For this, the new device gained straighter corners and a remodeled look that differs from the S22 and S22+.

For comparison, the S22 Ultra (77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm) and S21 Ultra (75.6 × 165.1 × 8.9 mm) models are almost the same size and weigh the same 229 grams. With the addition of the stylus, the phone ended up getting “taller”, but that didn’t affect its thickness. The rear also gained a more sober look, without a large area to highlight the camera sensors – which remain five in this region.

It is worth considering that, as with the Note 20 Ultra and S21 Ultra, the new device is IP68 certified against water and dust – which also includes the stylus. The new line is also guaranteed to be the most resistant of the brand, featuring Gorilla Glass Victus+ glass and a sturdy aluminum frame (using materials from the Z Fold 3).

Brighter screen and S Pen stylus

A highlight of the S22 Ultra is its screen, with 6.8 inches, focused on productivity. For this, the help of the pen will be important to draw, take notes, use gestures and shortcuts. It has Quad HD+ resolution and thin front edges, taking up a good amount of space on the phone’s body, in addition to bringing an adaptive refresh rate from 1 to 120Hz — and 240Hz in the touch sample rate in Game Mode.

The screen of the new cell phone has a contrast of 3,000,000:1 and maximum brightness (peak) of 1,750 nits, according to the brand. The value is even higher than the S21 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra:

Galaxy S22 Ultra (1,750 nits): 6.8″ QHD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED (120Hz)

Galaxy S21 Ultra (1500 nits): 6.8″ QHD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED (120Hz)

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (1,500 nits): 6.9″ QHD+ 2X Dynamic AMOLED (120Hz)

As with the last generations, the S22 Ultra has a small hole for the front camera and fingerprint reader under the screen. As for the pen, which now debuts “for real” in the Galaxy S line, the brand says that there is “natural writing” and that it is three times faster (with less latency) compared to the S Pen of the last Galaxy Note.

With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The Galaxy S22 Ultra hits the market with the Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets, depending on the market. In Brazil, the model with Qualcomm technology will be sold. The device has 5,000 mAh battery and is compatible with fast charging of 45W (by cable) or 15W (via wireless). According to Samsung, the new chipset has better energy efficiency and should guarantee users prolonged autonomy.

The charger does not come in the cell phone box, however. Consumers will be able to request, in a promotional action with presentation of the invoice, an accessory free of charge. The model given will be the one with 25W, and not the most powerful.

To rival the iPhone 13 Pro Max (which costs R$ 15,500 in the version with more memory), Samsung announced a version of its new phone with 1 TB of internal storage and 12 GB of RAM. The last model of the brand with all this internal space was the Galaxy S10 Plus, launched in 2019.

In the new phone, there are versions with 512 GB or 256 GB (both with 12 GB of RAM), and a “base” model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. All models come with Android 12 out of the box with the One UI 4.1 interface. According to the manufacturer, the new generation will receive four Android updates (up to “Android 16”) and five years of security updates.

New Cameras

With a similar pattern to the previous generation, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has five cameras on the back; on the front, the device has only one camera:

Main sensor: 108 MP Dual Pixel AF (f1.8, 85º)

Telephoto sensor: 10 MP with 3x optical zoom (f/2.4, 36º)

Second telephoto sensor: 10 MP with 10x optical zoom (f/4.9, 11º)

Ultra-wide: 12 MP (f/2.2, 120º)

Front camera: 40 MP (f/2.2, 80º)

Among the features, the phone is capable of reaching the maximum hybrid zoom of up to 100x, called Space Zoom. The company explains, however, that when going beyond 10x the image quality can be harmed. In addition to the main camera, the two dedicated to the zoom also have optical image stabilization (OIS), a feature that should ensure less blurry images.

The cell phone also brings functions such as Super Resolution, based on a machine learning process to improve brightness and sharpness. Other photography functions allow you to recover old photos; remove objects from scenes; use more than one camera during recordings; manually edit focus, ISO and shutter speed in footage as well as zoom cameras; plus an improved night photography mode called Nightography.

This article will be updated with new information…