Galaxy S22 Ultra new camera claim. A new claim has come to the fore in the discussions about the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the camera system. A while ago, it was suggested that Samsung’s 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM3 sensor would be preferred as the Galaxy S22 Ultra main camera.

However, according to a new rumor, the 200-megapixel sensor will take over as the main camera on the phone. In this news from South Korea, January 2022 is indicated for the release of the phone.

The report states that Samsung will work with Olympus for this camera. It was stated that the request on the subject came from Olympus, while it was claimed that the camera system of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a total of five sensors.

It is also among the points mentioned in the news that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will offer S Pen support. However, it should be noted that this is not surprising, as the support in question is also available on the S21 Ultra.

It seems that the news about the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the camera system will continue to be on the agenda of the technology world in the coming period. It will not be a surprise that the details become a little more concrete as time goes on.