Galaxy S22 Ultra: Leaked Images Reveal Unexpected Color

Galaxy S22 Ultra: This Tuesday (21), designer Ben Geskin shared on Twitter alleged leaked images of devices from the Galasy S22 line, Samsung’s top-of-the-line models that should be announced soon. The series is among the most anticipated releases for 2022, and images of the alleged leaks already give an idea of ​​what’s to come — including an unexpected color.

The cell phone family comprises the trio Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The first leak showed details of the cameras through models of hoods and protective films. One of the most recent presented the body of the devices in its Dummy version, unfinished editions of the devices, used as a prototype for making accessories.

Exclusive first look at Samsung #GalaxyS22 Ultra & Plus official poster Bronze is back! pic.twitter.com/Wd8osKZ6hR — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) December 21, 2021

The latest leak, shared by the designer, featured a part of the supposed official poster of the line, which features the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The bronze/rose gold variant of the S22 Ultra caught the attention of more attentive users, as it appears to be the Turkish pink color of the Galaxy Note 10+ from 2019.

LetsGoDigital took advantage of the details posted on Twitter to render the model in Turkish pink in other angles. However, on Wednesday (22), the rumors seem to have been confirmed after the portal leaked the supposed full poster.