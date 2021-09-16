Galaxy S22 Ultra fast charging support has been announced!

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is expected to be introduced next year, will not disappoint this time about fast charging support.

The charging time of smartphones is still a controversial issue today. Especially consumers who buy flagship models do not want to deal with charging the phone 2-3 times in the same day. On the other hand, it is very frustrating to wait for hours to charge when you plug it in. High-speed adapters developed as a solution to this provide significant time savings during the day. However, not all manufacturers use fast charging or offer low Wattage.

Samsung introduced 45W charging support to its users with the Galaxy Note 10+ model introduced in 2019. The 45W feature continued in the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which was introduced last year. However, the South Korean company changed this with the Galaxy S21 series, which it introduced in January. Reduced the fast charging feature of the S21 Ultra to 25W. New reports have signaled that Samsung will take a step back.

Galaxy S22 Ultra will bring back 45W fast charging

It has been revealed that Samsung will switch to 45W fast charging technology in the Galaxy S22 series, which is expected to introduce next year. The source of the allegations belongs to the Ice universe user, who is known for his leaks about smartphones. According to the information Ice Universe announced on social media by saying “100 percent correct”, the Galaxy S22 Ultra model will have 45W fast charging support.

100%

S22 Ultra，45W，10V/4.5A — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

It was also known that Samsung wanted to bring 65W fast charging to the Galaxy S22 Ultra model and continued to work at this point. However, according to Ice Universe, consumers will be content to charge the smartphone with a 45W adapter. Another important issue is whether the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with an adapter that supports 45 Watts out of the box. There was no explanation from the sources on this issue. If Samsung doesn’t include a charger in the box, you’ll have to buy it extra.

To briefly mention the battery capacity; The Galaxy S22 is expected to have a 4,000 mAh battery, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra model is expected to have a 5,500 mAh battery. The Galaxy S22 Plus is said to come out of the box with a 4,500mAh battery.