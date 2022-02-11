Galaxy S22 Ultra: Check Out The Unboxing Of The New Smartphone

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Samsung revealed last Wednesday (9) its new line of Galaxy family phones, including the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The successor of the Note line has, among the differentials, the integrated S Pen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor (in Brazil) and storage of up to 1 TB.

Focused on productivity, the phone features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sample rate in Game Mode. Brightness is another highlight, with 1,750 nits being one of the highest in the industry.

The smartphone has a 5,000 mAh battery and supports fast charging of 45W (by cable) or 15W (via wireless). In terms of cameras, the main lens (108 MP), 3x telephoto (10 MP), ultra-wide (12 MP) and second telephoto sensor of up to 10x (10 MP) are on the rear. On the front is a 40 MP lens.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Unboxing

The super powerful device still has several interesting features, such as Nightography mode, Pro mode on all cameras, guarantee of updates for another 4 years and more.

Check out, below, an unboxing made by TecMundo of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As you can see, its box contains only the device itself and the USB cable for data transmission and charging, but without the charger, which can be ordered separately for free.