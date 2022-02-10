Galaxy S22: TikTok And Instagram Will Have Special Camera Features

Samsung has confirmed a new feature for photography and social networking in the Galaxy S22 line of smartphones, presented this Wednesday (9) by the South Korean manufacturer.

According to the company, some of the main camera functions on Galaxy devices now work within the social media apps Instagram and TikTok, in addition to Snapchat. This means that it will be possible to use a series of effects, improvements and settings faster and in fewer steps of publishing content on social networks.

Among the confirmed novelties are the Night Mode (which extracts the best possible photo in low light environments), the special zoom (with telephoto lens features), the Portrait Mode in videos (which blurs the background and automatically focuses on your face ), Super HDR (which guarantees better contrast and texture in colors) and other settings that were previously only available in the official mobile app.

The new features will be available as part of One UI 4 and require the latest version of social media apps. It is even possible that more services (and devices) than those mentioned will receive the same feature in the future.