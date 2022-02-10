Galaxy S22, S22+ And S22 Ultra Have Exclusive Colors On Official Website

Galaxy S22: This Wednesday (9), Samsung revealed the most anticipated smartphones of the brand in recent months: the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. Now, the South Korean company revealed a new action to encourage consumers to purchase the new devices on the official website and with exclusive colors.

The company’s online store will offer some exclusive options to users, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will receive versions in Sky Blue (blue), Graphite (graphite gray) and red – including the colors of the S Pen. The Galaxy S22 and S22+ devices will be offered in Sky Blue, Graphite, Cream (cream white) and Violet (purple violet) colors.

According to an official Samsung publication, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models that will be available in all stores are in Phantom Black (black), Phantom White (white), green and Pink Gold (pink gold). The Ultra model will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, burgundy red and green.