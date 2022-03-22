Galaxy S22 Owners Are Preparing to Sue Samsung over Alleged Performance Limitations

The owners of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung Electronics Co.’s newest smartphones, are preparing to sue the company because of the game optimization service built into the models, which allegedly limits the phone’s performance, according to a report published on Tuesday by legal sources.

The Galaxy S22 series, released last month, has come under scrutiny at home and abroad because of the built-in game optimization service designed to optimize the CPU (CPU) and other characteristics to prevent overheating during the game.

The service has also been used on other Samsung smartphone models, where it can be disabled or removed, but this has become impossible to do on the latest Galaxy S22 models that come with the One UI 4.0 update, which has led to complaints that Samsung is trying to artificially limit the phone’s performance, for example, the operation of smartphone applications.

According to legal sources, the owners of the Galaxy S22 series have recently opened an online community to bring people together to join a class action lawsuit against Samsung.

Having hired a lawyer, the owners plan to file a claim for compensation in the amount of 300,000 won (242.40 USD) per person.

One of the community managers said that they bought a high-quality product at a price of more than 1 million won (809.7 US dollars) and should exercise their rights of consumers “misled by exaggerated advertising.”