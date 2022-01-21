Galaxy S22 May Arrive In Brazil With Snapdragon Gen 1, Says Rumor

Galaxy S22: Previously, Samsung had a very explicit division of regions that would receive devices with Qualcomm Snapdragon or Samsung Exynos processors. Amidst the proximity of the launch of the Galaxy S22 line, information is conflicted and confused. However, a Twitter user had access to a list that clarifies doubts.

According to user Dohyun Kim, phones available in South and North America, East and Southeast Asia and Oceania will exclusively receive the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. West Asia and the Middle East will have access to both processors and, finally, Europe will only have the Exynos 2200.

Galaxy S22 Series AP by Regions

1. Europe: Exynos

2. North America: Snapdragon

3. South America: Snapdragon

4. East Asia: Snapdragon

5. South East Asia/Oceania: Snapdragon

6. West Asia: Exynos & Snapdragon

7. Middle East Asia: Exynos & Snapdragon

8. Africa: Exynos & Snapdragon — Dohyun Kim (@dohyun854) January 20, 2022

Also according to the informant, the list is based on firmware development. Therefore, in the regions scheduled to receive both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200, Dohyun Kim identified firmware development for both processors.